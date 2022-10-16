Nashville, TN – The Public Relations Review Podcast was named the winner of a prestigious GOLD Stevie® Award by the 20th Annual American Business Awards® in the Innovative Business Podcast category.

The podcast is produced and hosted by Peter Woolfolk, Founder of Communications Strategies, Public Relations & Public Affairs of Nashville, Tennessee. The podcast interviews public relations professionals from all across the U.S. on issues of interest to those in the profession The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s. premier business awards program. Woolfolk’s podcast also won the top Nashville PRSA Parthenon Award for Best PR Podcast in August 2021.

Launched January 2019, the popular podcast has grown and now reaches a global audience with listeners in 122 countries spread among 1,800+ cities*. (Seventy-eighty percent of listeners are in the U.S.) In addition, the podcast has been rated by six respected sites as one of the nation’s Best Public Relations Podcasts.

Notified of his award, Woolfolk said: “ I am very pleased with this accomplishment. I thank all of my guests for providing the valuable content which made the podcast a success. It all began with a suggestion to me from the late Vicky Bagwell and I am sorry she is not able to share this success.”

A public relations professional with over 25 years of successful experience. He launched the podcast with a basic monologue and uploaded it to a single hosting site. Following his plan of interviewing public relations professionals from each state across America, his audience expanded, and the podcast’s recognition grew exponentially.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in judging this year’s Stevie Award winners.

