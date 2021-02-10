Nashville Public Television Hosts Free Virtual Screening of New Documentary on The Black Church, Feb. 15th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville Public Television will host a free virtual screening event featuring clips from Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s new The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song documentary Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
During the event, a distinguished panel will explore the stories and social history of Nashville’s Black faith communities from the early 1800s through the 1960s. This community screening is a free event, however registration is required at wnpt.org/events.
Press releases about the event and the series are available for download here. Social media images promoting the event and the broadcast are also available for download at that link.
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song premieres Feb. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. on NPT. Series promos and teasers are available here: https://video.wnpt.org/show/
black-church/
WHAT: NPT’s screening/discussion of The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song
PRESENTER: Nashville Public Television
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 15
COST: Free
RSVP: Required; details/register at https://www.wnpt.org/events/