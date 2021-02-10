Nashville Public Television Hosts Free Virtual Screening of New Documentary on The Black Church, Feb. 15th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Nashville Public Television will host a free virtual screening event featuring clips from Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s new The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song documentary Monday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.

During the event, a distinguished panel will explore the stories and social history of Nashville’s Black faith communities from the early 1800s through the 1960s. This community screening is a free event, however registration is required at wnpt.org/events

Press releases about the event and the series are available for download here . Social media images promoting the event and the broadcast are also available for download at that link.

The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song premieres Feb. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. on NPT. Series promos and teasers are available here: premieres Feb. 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. on NPT. Series promos and teasers are available here: https://video.wnpt.org/show/ black-church/

WHAT: NPT’s screening/discussion of The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song

PRESENTER: Nashville Public Television

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 15

COST: Free