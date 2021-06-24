Nashville Repertory Announces In-Person 2021/2022 Season

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Repertory Theatre announced their 2021/2022 Season with a party at the Kimpton Aertson Hotel on Tuesday. The season will feature two musicals, a contemporary comedy, and the triumphant return of Nashville Rep’s beloved Christmas tradition. The season reveal included presentations from Nashville Rep Executive Director Drew Ogle, Nashville Rep Board Chair Rob Turner, Jennifer Whitcomb Oliva, Megan Murphy Chambers, Alicia Haymer, Nate Eppler, Tamiko Robinson Steele and Chip Arnold along with performances inspired by the season from Christine McNeal, Bakari King and Melinda Sewak.

The season will open in November with Ragtime, an epic musical tapestry in which three families’ stories intertwine in restless New York as they pursue their versions of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century November 11-14, 2021 in TPAC’s Polk Theater.

Light your leg lamps and grab your pink bunny pajamas because the production named “Best Family Holiday Tradition” by Nashville Scene is back. To bring some much-needed nostalgia to the holiday season, Nashville Rep will present A Christmas Story for the eleventh time in the theatre’s history December 2-19, 2021 in TPAC’s Johnson Theater.

The third show of the season is Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play is a teen comedy that spotlights the universal similarities—and glaring differences—of teenage girls around the globe. Jocelyn Bioh, a Ghanaian-American playwright, has appeared on the Kilroy’s List twice, including once for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play February 10-20, 2022 in TPAC’s Johnson Theater.

The season will close with Mary Poppins, the production originally set for April 2020. This musical adaptation, based on the Walt Disney film and the stories of P.L.Travers, includes much of the original music from the movie plus brand new songs added for the stage. The original Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards. Nashville audiences can look forward to all the magic and flying they’ve grown to expect from the world’s favorite nanny April 28-May 8, 2022 in TPAC’s Polk Theater.

The Rep also ensured the return of programs such as their Ingram New Works Project, the Young Voices Monologue Competition and other community outreach efforts.