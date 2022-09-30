NASHVILLE, TN (TN Tribune) – Nashville Repertory Theatre is proud to relaunch its REPaloud series with Lauren Gunderson’s The Revolutionists at the Nashville Public Television Station, 161 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37203, October 7th and 8th at 7:30. For reservations and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org.

REPaloud stands for “Reading Excellent Plays” aloud. Prior to the pandemic, it was one of the most popular events presented by Nashville Rep. REPaloud is a series of staged readings of great plays by terrific actors that prod engaging and interactive TalkBacks. REPalouds are free to the whole community.

“REPaloud is an opportunity for audiences and artists to explore excellent scripts together,” says producer Micah-Shane Brewer. “The Revolutionists is a fantasy comedy that examines the role of art and artists amid times of political upheaval. It’s a satirical look at the forces that try to keep women in their place, and the women who aren’t going to take it any longer.”

The Revolutionists follows four beautiful badass women who lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand (and dream-tweaked) comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold.

“The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson is a fast-paced, feminist comedy centered on four women fighting for revolution and revelation during France’s Reign of Terror,” says director Beki Baker. “The women seek salvation and liberation, and along the way find community and sisterhood. Why a comedy? To quote Gunderson, ‘Comedy is a way to trick you into coming way closer to a hard topic than drama can.’ I love this play for its wild fun, and at the same time, its piercing investigation of inequality and the cost of radical change. To quote the play, ‘Sometimes revolution needs a woman’s touch.'”

Nashville Rep’s staged reading will star Katie Bruno as Olympe de Gouges, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as Marianne Angelle, Meagan Montgomery as Charlotte Corday, Mallory Munday as Marie Antoinette, and stage directions read by Prenda Mercado .

The remainder of Nashville Rep’s 22/23 season includes the Nashville premiere of The Cake October 21 – 30, 2022, the joyous holiday production of Elf The Musical December 21, 2022 – January 1, 2023, one of the greatest American plays of all time August Wilson’s Fences March 3 -5, 2023, the stage adaption of the beloved novel The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time March 24 – April 2, 2023, and closing the season with the intimate musical Violet May 12 -21, 2023. For Nashville Repertory 2022- 23 season tickets and showtime information, visit www.nashvillerep.org or www.tpac.org.

The Nashville Rep has been named Best Professional Theatre by the Nashville Scene, Best Local Theatre by The Tennessean, Largest Arts Organization by Nashville Business Journal, and recognized by the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County for 35 years of service to the community. The Rep’s shows, actors, directors, and designers have been honored by Nfocus, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean, andthe First Night Awards.