Nashville Soccer Club, Ingram Charities to Build New Soccer Pitch for Immigrant and Refugee Headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville Soccer Club and Ingram Charities have formed a partnership with the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition (TIRRC) to build a new soccer pitch for youth and families in the Nashville community.

The soccer pitch will be the second for Nashville SC and part of TIRRC’s new community hub and headquarters in southeast Nashville. TIRRC’s new home, located on a former vacant lot at 1409 Antioch Pike, will bring critical resources and programs to the heart of the immigrant community.

“Ingram has been active as a community partner in Southeast Nashville for years, and we are delighted to expand our efforts by collaborating on a community soccer pitch at TIRRC’s new headquarters,” said John Ingram, Chairman Ingram Industries and Nashville SC Owner. “Both Ingram Charities and Nashville SC are pleased to begin this partnership with TIRRC, and we look forward to working closely with them to better serve the immigrant and refugee community in Middle Tennessee.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Nashville Soccer Club to bring soccer programming to the heart of the immigrant community in Nashville,” said TIRRC’s Executive Director, Lisa Sherman Nikolaus. “Our dream is that our coalition’s new home will be a vibrant gathering place, and few things bring immigrants, refugees, and their U.S.-born neighbors together quite like fútbol. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome our neighbors to the field.”

“The new soccer pitch at TIRRC is a perfect example of how we can leverage our beautiful game to create a lasting impact in our community,” said Nashville SC Senior Director of Community Engagement, Brandon Hill. “We are excited about the countless opportunities this will provide for our players, staff, and our entire club to be engaged in our community in a meaningful way.”

The soccer field, the focal point of the grounds, will provide a much-needed recreation space for groups to gather in Antioch. The space will host soccer games and programming in addition to doubling as an open-space for movie nights and outdoor festivals when permitted under current COVID-19 guidelines. Construction of the building and soccer field are currently underway, with it set to be completed by the end of 2020.

In addition to the soccer pitch, a mural will be designed by the community and painted by representatives from TIRRC and NSC, including players, staff, supporters and fans. A grand opening event will be hosted in Spring 2021.