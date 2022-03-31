NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – In a continued effort to support Nashville communities, Nashville Soccer Club announced today the launch of the Nashville SC Community Fund, a charitable fund that will support local nonprofits, community organizations and projects in the Nashville area.

Housed at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the Nashville SC Community Fund will prioritize the support of organizations in Nashville with programs and initiatives in alignment with three impact areas: Youth Engagement, Health & Well-Being, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“We are proud to launch the Nashville SC Community Fund which will enable us to make a deeper impact by investing in the work of our dedicated community organizations,” said Brandon Hill, Nashville SC’s Head of Community Engagement. “We designed the fund with input from our community partners and believe our impact areas reflect the values and goals of the city. We look forward to bringing new and exciting efforts to engage youth, promote diversity, inclusion and equity, and improve the community’s health and well-being to life through this fund.”

The fund is set up with a commitment to build it through fundraising organized by the club and external donations from club partners, supporters and fans and will begin accepting proposals for funding in 2022.

The club also launched a web page dedicated to the Nashville SC Community Fund that features Nashville SC’s nonprofit partners and allows fans to contribute to the Nashville SC Community Fund. Learn more about the Nashville SC Community Fund and other community efforts at www.nashvillesc.com/community.

