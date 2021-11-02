NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Mayor John Cooper, alongside members of the Nashville Metro Minority Caucus, family members of the late U.S. Representative John Lewis and community leaders, are set to unveil a four-story mural honoring Rep. John Lewis and the Freedom Riders on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The mural, located on the newly established Rep. John Lewis Way, highlights Rep. Lewis’ time fighting for equality in Nashville. A graduate of Fisk University and American Baptist College, the artwork will become the seventh public piece crafted in his honor in the US. This artwork is the first to honor Nashville’s civil rights history within the downtown corridor and was completed by local Black artists, Michael McBride and Donna Woodley.

Mayor John Cooper, Councilwoman Joy Styles, Members of Metro Minority Council, Michael McBride and Donna Woodley will attend.

The mural unveiling will be at 144 Rep. John Lewis Way N. The mural is located on the corner of Rep. John Lewis Way North and Commerce St. There will be a reception at the National Museum of African American Music 510 Broadway, Nashville, TN. 37203 following the event.