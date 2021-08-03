Nashville’s Dr. Ryan Mire Named President-elect of the American College of Physicians

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Ryan D. Mire MD, FACP has been named President-elect of the American College of Physicians (ACP), representing internal medicine physicians, related subspecialists, and medical students. Dr. Mire’s term as President-elect began on Saturday, May 2, 2021 at the conclusion of ACP’s Annual Business Meeting and he will be formally installed as president in April 2022.

Dr. Mire, a physician at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Rhodes College. He also serves on the Rhodes College Board of Trustees, is a past member of the Rhodes Alumni Executive Board, and previously received the Black Student Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

“I am grateful for my liberal art education. Rhodes College provided me with a sound educational foundation for analytical and critical thinking skills, which has served me well in my specialty of internal medicine. With a strong science curriculum, I was academically prepared for the next phase of medical school. In addition, Rhodes provided me an internship opportunity at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital that was very impactful for real-world exposure of the medical field, which solidified my interest in this career path,” says Mire.

Dr. Mire received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis College of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University, where he also served as Chief Resident. After completion of his Chief Resident year, Dr. Mire relocated to Nashville where he has since been in private practice.

A proud native of New Orleans, LA, Dr. Mire is a private practice internal medicine physician, past-President of Heritage Medical Associates, and holds an academic appointment as Assistant Professor of Clinical Medical Education for the University of Tennessee Health College of Medicine. He has served as the Vice Chief of Medicine and Chair of the Medical Advisory Committee at Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital.

Dr. Mire has served on the ACP Board of Regents since 2017. He chaired ACP’s Medical Practice and Quality Committee for two consecutive years and served on other committees during his Regent term. He was also the national Chair of the ACP Council of Young Physicians. He is a member of the Tennessee Governor’s Council, served as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee, and was a recipient of the Laureate Award for the Tennessee ACP Chapter. He has been a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) since 2006. FACP is an honorary designation that recognizes professional accomplishments, demonstrated scholarship, ongoing individual service, and contributions to the practice of internal medicine.

Professionally, Dr. Mire is a life member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society and a member of the National Medical Association. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Areas of professional interest and expertise for Dr. Mire include independent practice, preventative medicine, health equity, and medical profession mentorship.

He is the father of Mallory Mire ’23 and two other children, Shelby and Carson.