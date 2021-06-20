Nashville’s I-40 Cap Project Aims To ‘Stitch Together’ Black Neighborhoods Split By Highway

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership.

Keisha Gardner Beard loves waving at passersby, just like her grandfather Kossie Gardner Sr. used to.

Back in the day, she said, the North Nashville community adored him.

Starting out broke and unemployed, Gardner built his decades-long career on Jefferson Street as one of the city’s best-known Black funeral directors. Long before desegregation, he helped established some of the city’s first Black neighborhoods, Gold Coast and Haynes Heights.

“He wasn’t about the money,” Gardner Beard said. “He was about the service.”

Gardner Beard wants to preserve her grandfather’s legacy, and along with it, his memories of Jefferson Street. She had only heard of the spectacle, but seldom witnessed it.

Outside the building that once housed the K. Gardner Funeral Home is now a glaring view of highway traffic. Split by Interstate 40, the once-booming Jefferson Street corridor withered day by day, she said.

“It’s all dead to me,” Gardner Beard said.

But now, she is hopeful a Metro-led project could bridge those divided neighborhoods and revitalize the Nashville’s own “Black Wall Street.”

Metro Nashville wants to build a cap above the interstate to “stitch together” communities north and south of I-40. The approximately 3.4-acre cap would add green space, bike routes and sidewalks to North Nashville, providing pedestrian access and shelter from summer heat and noise and air pollution, according to the city.

As companion pieces, the city also hopes to improve highway safety near the cap, prepare the Jefferson Street corridor for a mixed-use redevelopment and invest in affordable housing initiatives in the surrounding area.

The project design, however, would be community-driven, said Faye DiMassimo, Mayor John Cooper’s senior advisor for transportation and infrastructure.

The proposal has gained widespread support from community groups, businesses, area colleges, Metro Council members and state and congressional officials. Almost 30 groups have drafted letters of support asking for federal investment in the project.

“The proposed cap over I-40 is an important project … offering a major step forward for bringing shared prosperity to an historically marginalized public,” many wrote in their the letters.

To pay for the $120 million project, Metro officials have applied for the federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant, which started taking applications in March. If approved, Metro would receive $72 million in federal money and fund the remaining $48 million through a multi-year process.

Grant pitch: Read the full grant application at the end of this story.

“Reconnecting the Jefferson St. community with this proposed cap is exactly the kind of project the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Jobs Plan will accomplish in cities like Nashville, correcting historic wrongs and bringing prosperity to our most vulnerable communities,” Cooper said on Twitter in early May.

‘Dealt a trauma’

Gardner Beard hopes to see the Jefferson Street corridor back to its past glory.

A prominent historic stretch in the heart of Nashville, Jefferson Street is where the city’s Black culture brewed and thrived. Black-owned businesses, churches and restaurants lined the street, forming a vital support system for Black residents. Music icons fashioned their careers within the walls of Jefferson Street clubs.

Her dad — Kossie Gardner Jr. and a musician — performed stints along the corridor. She sometimes followed along, watching him practice and the audience smoke cigarettes and consume alcohol. The disco ball in one club, she said, looked like the galaxy.

“I think (it) would be neat that Jefferson could have a really diversified music culture here,” she said.

The neighborhood’s lasting legacy goes beyond its industries.

Home to three historically Black colleges — Tennessee State University, Fisk University and Meharry Medical College, the Jefferson Street area gave Black Americans access to higher education.

During the civil rights movement, Black students conceived one of the most prominent sit-in demonstrations on Jefferson Street, which would later influence similar movements across the country.

But the construction of interstates 40 and 65 — prominent highways connecting Nashville with the rest of the nation — sliced the tight-knit community into three pieces despite outrage from local residents.

The divide was evident. Neighborhood roads were cut off and dead ends formed. Businesses and homes were wiped clean.

“Not only the homes that these people lived in were gone, but their memories as well,” said Learotha Williams, historian and professor at Tennessee State University.

Williams, who moved to Nashville in 2009, recalls a friend driving him around North Nashville. The friend pointed at where he used to live, Williams said. What he saw was the highway beyond a chain-linked fence.

In 1967, years before the construction of I-40, a group of Black residents along Jefferson Street formed the I-40 Steering Committee and took the state to federal court. They criticized the lack of public involvement during the planning and argued the design, born out of racial discrimination, was to damage Nashville’s Black economy.

But the state pressed on with the construction plan. Committee members eventually lost the case as the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal.

The original design would have run the highway parallel to Charlotte Avenue, according to Tennessee State Library and Archives. Instead, state officials steered the highway further north, driving it into the heart of North Nashville.

Then-Federal Highway Administrator Lowell Bridwell told the steering committee in 1968 the original plan would have affected businesses, homes and hospitals — most of which were white-owned and operated, according to state archives. The highway displaced 128 businesses, which represented almost 80% of Nashville’s Black property ownership, the archives show.

The number is likely an undercount, Williams said, and the actual toll may have been between 800 and 1,800. Metro’s grant application puts the number of displaced residents and businesses at 1,400.

“North Nashville was dealt a trauma during the 1960s that in all likelihood should have killed that community,” he said.

Cap project: Metro-proposed guideline, community-driven design

The idea of capping I-40 came when the Federal Highway Administration negotiated with local residents at risk of displacement by the construction, DiMassimo said. But no concrete plan was ever drafted.

Based on recommendations from the Nashville Civic Design Center, the Cooper administration included the project in the 2020 Metro Nashville Transportation Plan.

Metro has identified several elements to include in the project, but the city wants the project to be ultimately community-driven, DiMassimo said. Through community meetings, surveys, online participation and other venues, she said the public can shape the design and decide how to use the proposed public space.

“There’s really not much that’s off the table,” DiMassimo said. “We are ready to hear from the people.”

The city is in talks with community members, including all three area colleges, business leaders and community advocates like Jefferson Street United Merchants Partnership, Gideon’s Army, The Equity Alliance and Nashville Civic Design Center.

In its current form, the proposal would replace the Dr. DB Todd Jr Boulevard bridge above I-40 with a 3.4-acre cap. The bridge, built in 1967 and last inspected in 2019, has “narrow, cracked sidewalks” not shielded from the “narrow travel lanes,” according to the city’s federal grant application.

The cap could feature recreation, cultural amenities, bike and pedestrian routes and a community and wellness center, the application says. The city also hopes to redevelop surrounding areas into a potential mixed-use neighborhood and invest in affordable housing along Jefferson Street to “mitigate the effects of gentrification” in the area.

The proposal includes other traffic calming projects, including one improving pedestrian access at the intersections of Dr DB Todd Boulevard with Scovel and Jefferson streets. The project could also modify a dangerous stretch of highway east of the cap known as the “Trucker’s Curve,” where trucks frequently tip over.

In 2019, 24 truck-related crushes took place at the Trucker’s Curve, which accounted for almost one-fifth of all crashes at the location, according to the application.

To ensure safety on the highway beneath the cap, the project could install smoke detectors, truck rollover signs, CCTV cameras and improved pavement markings, according to the application.

The Metro Council has voted to set aside $20.3 million from the city’s capital spending plan to pay for the project. That includes $5.8 million directly for the project and $14.5 million reserved to match available federal and state funds, Cooper spokesperson Andrea Fanta said.

If all goes according to plan, construction could begin as soon as July 2022, according to the city’s grant application.

Gardner Beard: Preserve ‘old Nashville’

The project is expected to improve connectivity in North Nashville, and in doing so, “heal the deep divides” within a once tightly-linked community, according to the city.

The city also hopes the project could shield Nashvillians from noise generated by highway traffic as well as the “urban heat.” Officials have proposed increasing tree canopies and providing a wellness center to protect “vulnerable community members” from the heat and effects of the climate change.

Through the cap project, Metro also hopes to increase opportunities of “affordable housing and commercial space” along the Jefferson Street corridor, according to its application. The city is seeking to work with local nonprofits and explore block grants to redevelop the area.

While the city welcomes new development into Nashville, Gardner Beard wants to see the “old Nashville” maintained.

“Jefferson Street is getting ready to change, which I am excited about,” she said. “But we got to do what we can to hold on, do what it takes to be a part of the change.”

Williams said he is hopeful about the proposal and excited about what it can achieve. However, he hopes the project is designed not for newcomers, but for North Nashvillians affected by the divide as well.

“You can build this and say it’s for the community. But if you are not doing anything to assist the community in staying in their homes, the reality is going to be something (made) for people that come behind them,” he said.

The city must work on other initiatives to allow homeowners to retain their homes, Williams said. It should also strive to direct more contracts to Black-owned businesses and work on bridging the racial disparity in health care, he said.

“I’m all about the effort to reclaim space,” he said. “(But) I think in terms of how we can best serve the poorest folks in our community when it comes to these projects that will generate tremendous wealth.”

This story was first published in the Tennessean