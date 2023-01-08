NASHVILLE, January 5, 2023 — Best known for his songwriting collaboration with Patrick Swayze on the #1 Adult Contemporary and #3 Hot 100 Adult Contemporary hit “She’s Like the Wind” (from the record-breaking soundtrack to the blockbuster film Dirty Dancing), Stacy Widelitz has found continued success over his decades-spanning career as a songwriter, composer, storyteller and award-winning photographer.



Widelitz’s latest exhibition, Observations, on display now at the Gordon Jewish Community Center, will showcase his award-winning photography featuring a collection of candid, intimate, and deeply personal images examining the ephemeral moments of everyday life.

In 2015, Widelitz — an avid travel photographer — began incorporating his love of film noir and vintage black and white street photography into his candid photographs, wanting his images to express the same kind of emotional sincerity as his songwriting. Unfiltered and unretouched, Widelitz lets the captured moment do the talking in his stark and deceptively simple images. The effect is an almost spiritual relationship between photographer and subject that borders on the voyeuristic without feeling intrusive. His work has been previously exhibited at Prima Signa Gallery, The Arts Company, and Chauvet Arts in Nashville.

“It’s an honor to feature local artists at the Gordon Jewish Community Center,” said JCC Curator Carrie Mills. “Stacy’s body of work is on display now and looks beautiful within our facility. We’re excited to share it with all our visitors.”

The exhibition will be celebrated with a reception at the JCC on Wednesday, January 11, 6 – 8 p.m., and will be on display through the end of the month in its JGalleries at 801 Percy Warner Blvd., Nashville. Widelitz photographs will also be available to purchase; please contact Carrie Mills at 615-354-1699.



About Stacy Widelitz

As both a musician and photographer, Stacy Widelitz strives for the same level of emotional expression in his photographs as he does in his music. He began his career as a composer at the age of 19 and rose to prominence when he co-wrote “She’s Like the Wind” with Patrick Swayze for the 1987 blockbuster Dirty Dancing. With a long and successful career as a musician and composer under his belt, Stacy Widelitz found photography to be a natural outlet for his creativity. Inspired by film noir and classic black and white street photography, Widelitz focuses on capturing the depth of emotion in each of his subjects in a variety of places including Havana, Washington D.C, New Orleans, Tuscany and his hometown of Nashville. His work can be found at: www.stacywidelitz.com.

About Gordon JCC

The Gordon JCC is a special place that welcomes all, builds community, and provides excellent programs rooted in Jewish values to enrich the mind, body and spirit. Within our walls, and in your own, members gather together to meet, play, learn, celebrate, and be part of the community. For more information, visit nashvillejcc.org.