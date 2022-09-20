Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Meharry School of Dentistry and the TN Department of Health and Human Services are hosting a day of FREE dental care for all Nashvillians. Meharry dental students, faculty, and alumni will be providing a range of dental service, including cleanings, extractions and fillings Saturday, September 24 | 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Nashville residents – from children to seniors – are invited to attend and receive free dental services. Students and faculty from Meharry’s School of Dentistry will provide dental procedures for the community.

The event will be held at 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd., Nashville, TN 37208. There will be signage and staff directing you to the correct location.

Meharry School of Dentistry hosts Oral Health Day to provide free dental services to Nashvillians who may not have access to care. A lack of dental care can lead to serious disease and disability which Meharry hopes to prevent by offering free service.

Since COVID-19, the U.S. has experienced a worsening of the disparities in oral healthcare. As a result, Black and Brown communities increasingly lack access and/or the funds to receive consistent dental care.

Lack of access to regular preventive screenings puts people at risk for serious diseases – such as gum disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and more – to go unnoticed and untreated longer.

Among working-age U.S. adults, over 40% of low-income and non-Hispanic Black adults have untreated tooth decay. Roughly 40% of adults with low-income or no private health insurance have untreated cavities.

Low-income or uninsured adults are twice as likely to have one to three untreated cavities and three times as likely to have four or more untreated cavities as adults with higher incomes or private insurance.

ABOUT MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE:

Meharry Medical College, founded in 1876, is the nation’s largest private, independent historically black academic health sciences center dedicated to educating minority and other health professionals. True to its heritage, it is a United Methodist Church related institution. The college is particularly well known for its uniquely nurturing, highly effective educational programs; emerging preeminence in health disparities research; culturally sensitive, evidence-based health services and significant contribution to the diversity of the nation’s health professions workforce. Meharry is a leading national educator of African Americans with M.D. and D.D.S. degrees and Ph.D. degrees in the biomedical sciences.