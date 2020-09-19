Nashvillians React to Death of Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of my icons and I will remember her always through – Anne Frank who once said “I want to go on living after my death! And that’s why I’m so grateful to God for having given me this gift, which I can use to develop myself and to express all that’s inside me!” – Rosetta Miller-Perry, Publisher/Author, Tennessee Tribune Newspaper.

“RBG was the greatest. What a life. She was a fighter. Her calm, thoughtful, informed approach to every decision she made from the bench was an inspiration to us all. I hope and pray the president and Senator McConnell respect the last request of this American patriot: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’” – U.S. Congressman Jim Cooper 5th Congressional District of Tennessee

“We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering jurist and an empowering figure for the most vulnerable. She was a kind and gentle soul who never shied away from a fight for what’s right. The country was fortunate to have Ruth Bader Ginsburg for as long as we did. Her contributions made the United States a more just and equitable place. Today we lost the best of America. But it’s not just the nation that is forever changed by her service and her commitment to uphold our Constitution and the progress it demands. Everyday we see women stepping up to stand on her shoulders and continue her fight. We honor her legacy, we are grateful for her work, and we are fortunate to watch the impact her life has had, and will have, on future generations. L’Shana Tovah, Justice Ginsberg, and may God rest your soul.” -Mary Mancini, Chair, Tennessee Democratic Party