By Vivian Shipe

Corey Hodge Director of Youth and Education Services for the Knoxville Area Urban League

KNOXVILLE, TN — It was a ceremony celebrating academics and cultural awareness. Students chosen were minority students maintaining a 3.0 and higher cumulative G.P.A. and exhibiting traits that make them excellent role models for their peers and leaders in their communities.

As part of the Knoxville Area Urban League’s Opportunity to Thrive initiative, The program was created to identify and motivate minority and other youth of color high school students in grades 10 through 12 in preparation for higher education.

Corey Hodge, Director of Education and Youth Services in describing the highly successful work the Urban League does with the youth said, “We provide growth opportunities for the students pertaining to academics, social-skills, and Leadership development.”

Craig Steven Pickett Jr., Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, U. T. Knoxville

The 2022 inductees represent 15 high schools from Knoxville and surrounding cities.

To honor these future leaders, an induction celebration was held in early September at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church in Knoxville, recognizing the young people in the presence of family and friends.

Craig Steven Pickett Jr., Director For Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the University of Tennessee was the key note speaker for the prestigious event honoring close to 100 future leaders.