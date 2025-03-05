National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) welcomes two new board members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) has selected Calvin Dunning II and Mozianio Reliford III (“Trey”) to its board of directors. Dunning will serve on NMAAM’s R&B Foundation Committee and Reliford will serve on NMAAM’s Black Music Month + Leadership Search Committees. Their leadership will support NMAAM’s mission to preserve and celebrate African American music while expanding community engagement and strategic initiatives.

Stacey Koju, Chair of the Board of Trustees at NMAAM, said Dunning and Reliford bring invaluable perspectives that align with NMAAM’s vision for the future. Looking ahead to the next 10 to 20 years, Koju envisions NMAAM becoming a global destination for music lovers, and a major economic driver for Middle Tennessee.

“The addition of Calvin Dunning and Mozianio Reliford to our Board of Directors strengthens our commitment to financial stewardship and strategic growth. Calvin’s expertise in community development and financial access, combined with Mozianio’s legal acumen and advocacy, will help guide NMAAM as we expand our impact and reach new audiences,” Koju said.

Calvin Dunning, II

Dunning serves as senior vice president and director of community development at FirstBank, where he plays a pivotal role in bridging financial institutions and underserved communities. His work focuses on providing credit opportunities to millions of Nashville families through outreach and analytical research.

Dunning’s career began in capital markets as a pricing manager before transitioning into compliance and ultimately community development in 2022. His dedication to financial empowerment is reflected in his service on several boards, including the young leaders board for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, the Midwestern board for Operation Hope, and the advisory board for the Housing Fund. Additionally, he is a member of the Buffalo PAC and The 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee.

A University of Alabama graduate, Dunning earned a degree in international finance with a concentration in Spanish and a minor in economics. His professional achievements were recently recognized when he was named to Nashville Business Journal’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2025.

Mozianio S. Reliford, III (“Trey”)

Reliford is a trial attorney and shareholder at Polsinelli PC, specializing in securities litigation, mergers and acquisitions litigation, and sports and entertainment law. A native of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, he graduated magna cum laude from Sewanee: The University of the South in 2010 with a degree in history and political science.

Reliford’s legal career includes serving as a law clerk for Chief Justice Jeffrey S. Bivins of the Tennessee Supreme Court, as well as working at Paul, Weiss and Neal & Harwell PLC. His commitment to public service is evident through past roles as a commissioner on Nashville’s Transportation Licensing Commission, an assistant examiner for the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners, and vice president of Conexión Américas.

Currently, Reliford is the chairman and president of the Buffalo PAC, a board member of The 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, the chairman of the board of the Equity Alliance, and an adjunct professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School.

About the National Museum of African American Music NMAAM is the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. The museum’s expertly curated collections share the story of the American soundtrack by integrating history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present. The National Museum of African American Music is the premier global destination for music lovers of all generations and inspires, educates, and transforms your appreciation of American music. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. NMAAM was born out of a proposal from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce in 2002, as a way to celebrate and preserve African Americans’ influence on music and provide residents and visitors with diverse cultural offerings. The National Museum of African American Music broke ground in early 2017 and officially opened in 2021. Since its opening, NMAAM has welcomed guests from across the U.S. and is one of Music City’s top must-see tourist destinations. For more information, please visit www.nmaam.org