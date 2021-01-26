National Museum of African American Music Receives Major Donation from HCA Healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – HCA Healthcare is donating $650,000 to the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). In addition to the $1 million previously committed by the HCA Healthcare Foundation, the health care organization has donated $1,650,000 in support of the museum.

HCA Healthcare’s most recent gift will help NMAAM tell the story of America’s soundtrack in its One Nation Under a Groove gallery, which will officially be identified as the “One Nation Under a Groove Gallery Sponsored by HCA Healthcare.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of welcoming this important cultural institution and helping NMAAM open to the world,” said Sherri Neal, chief diversity officer, HCA Healthcare. “It is important to reflect on and celebrate the impact African Americans continue to have in shaping the culture of America, especially through music, and we are proud to help tell that story.”

“HCA Healthcare has been a supporter of the museum for nearly a decade, and that support has allowed the museum to put on myriad programming ahead of our opening to the public,” said H. Beecher Hicks III, president and CEO of NMAAM. “The museum will expand the Music City brand for Nashville, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of local partners like HCA Healthcare.”