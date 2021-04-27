Nationally Recognized Law Firm Opens Memphis Office Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. Expands Nationally to 20 Offices in 9 States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Led by esteemed local attorney, Andrew McClelland, Jr., the opening of the Memphis office is part of the law firm’s strategic national growth into top-tier markets with high quality, respected and experienced personal injury litigators. Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C ., a leading and influential national personal injury law firm, recently opened an office in Memphis, Tennessee at 6000 Poplar Avenue, 38119., the opening of the Memphis office is part of the law firm’s strategic national growth into top-tier markets with high quality, respected and experienced personal injury litigators.

“Securing an office location in Memphis allows us to further efficiently serve our clients in and around Tennessee,” states Alexander Shunnarah, founder and president of Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “We are proud to have the established local litigator, Andrew McClelland, Jr., leading our Memphis team and showing the state of Tennessee our dedication and commitment to finding justice for our clients.”

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. now boasts 20 offices across 9 states, with more than 400 attorneys and staff members working to assist clients across the country. The expansion and growth further solidify Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys as a nationally recognized, elite personal injury law firm with superior capabilities to assist those who have been wrongfully injured to find justice for their injuries.

“I’m blessed and humbled to have the opportunity to join the reputable Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys team and to continue seeking justice for those unfortunate individuals wrongfully injured by the negligence of others,” states Andrew McClelland, Memphis-based attorney at Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys. “I look forward to building on the stellar and savvy reputation of the firm as we continue to grow and expand throughout the Mid-South and beyond in the years to come.”

Andrew McClelland, Jr., Attorney

Andrew William McClelland, Jr. joins the Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys team after spending most of his career working with other plaintiff and defense law firms in the country. He engaged in complex litigation resulting in millions of dollars in judgments and settlements for his injured clients throughout the mid-South at both the state and federal levels. McClelland’s practice focuses primarily on plaintiff representation in premises liability, motor vehicle collision, trucking, and workers’ compensation personal injury matters.

In 2013, McClelland graduated from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon graduation, he returned to Tennessee to begin his law career advocating for wrongfully injured clients in his hometown of Memphis. From 2016 to 2020 McClelland was selected by Super Lawyers for inclusion in their Rising Stars list, which only honors 2.5% of young attorneys in the state of Tennessee.