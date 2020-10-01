Nashville Black Police Association, Integrity Dental Food Charity Event a Huge Success

By Ashley Benkarski

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Police Association and Integrity Dental teamed up to provide about 1,560 boxes of food to needy residents at Lee A.M.E. Chapel on Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Blvd. last Saturday, with all boxes given out an hour before the event was set to end.

Many Nashvillians were already struggling when tornadoes tore through the city in early March. Two weeks later the novel coronavirus pandemic

reached the state and the capital city soon became a hotspot for transmission; deaths climbed, businesses closed, unemployment benefits lagged behind and many who were barely making ends meet fell through the cracks.

Seeing the need, the two organizations partnered to distribute food boxes containing fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen meats, and milk and other dairy products on a first-come, first-served basis.

Dr. Jacqueline Butler Mitchell, owner of Integrity Dental Care and Reggie Miller, NBPA Nashville Chapter president, said boxes will be provided every Saturday from 9 a.m.- noon, while supplies last. “The need for food is so imperative right now because between the tornado that hit here in Nashville, the high unemployment rate, kids being at home and families have to provide food, it’s essential right now. And to go through 1,500 boxes in almost less than two hours tells you the significant need that the community has. So we’re going to try and do our part and supply what we can,” he said.

To volunteer or donate, visit nbpanashville.org or call Reggie Miller at 615-414-7354. Donations can be made payable to the Nashville Chapter of the National Black Police Association.