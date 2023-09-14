NASHVILLE, TN — On Thursday, September 28, during its Annual Breakfast, Neighborhood Health will honor WeGo Transit for its community health impact during COVID-19 and the freezing temperatures of winter 2022-23.

In March and April of 2020 when COVID testing began in Metro Nashville, Neighborhood Health worked closely with At-Large Council member Bob Mendes and partnered with WeGo to design a safe, accessible transportation program so that all Nashvillians who did not have a vehicle could access COVID testing. Then in early 2021 when vaccinations became available, WeGo again assisted with transportation needs, understanding that car keys should not be a pre-requisite to accessing health care.

WeGo, the Metro Homeless Impact Division, and Neighborhood Health worked together to implement a transportation plan for winter shelter to assist with helping unsheltered Nashvillians get to a warm, safe place on the coldest nights. The 23B emergency shelter service is used by thousands of people over the course of the winter. It is now an integral part of the Metro cold weather response.

“For all of these reasons, Neighborhood Health is recognizing WeGo as a community impact hero during our annual breakfast. We are looking forward to welcoming CEO Steve Bland,” said Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health.

The Neighborhood Health Annual Breakfast is Thursday, September 28, from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. at the Belmont University Maddox Grand Atrium. Rev. Ingrid McIntyre, Co-Founder, Open Table Nashville; Founder, Village at Glencliff; Pastor, Glencliff United Methodist Church, is the keynote speaker. Seating is limited. RSVP to Jennifer Flanagan via email at jflanagan@neighborhoodhealthtn.org.

Neighborhood Health, formerly United Neighborhood Health Services, Inc., is a private non-profit network of neighborhood health centers that has served the people of Middle Tennessee for more than 46 years without regard to their insurance status or ability to pay.

Through 10 clinics in Nashville and 1 in Lebanon, Neighborhood Health provides medical, prenatal, dental, and behavioral health care to more than 31,000 underserved people of all ages; 59 percent of whom have no health insurance.

Visit www.NeighborhoodHealthTN.org or call 615-227-3000 for information or appointments.