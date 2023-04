Join NMAAM in partnership with The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as we honor R&B Legends

New Edition in recognition of their 40 year Anniversary

ahead of their concert at Bridgestone Arena!

Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 PM

____________________________

Early arrival is encouraged.This event is free and open to the public. RSVP/Tickets are not required. Entry is first come first served. Entry does not include admission into the museum.