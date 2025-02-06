New Members Inducted into the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)-The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes welcomed 12 new members to its fold in November 2024. These outstanding women bring an array of talent and experience to the Chapter and a commitment to serve.

The Immediate Past Vice President, Vivian Wilhoite, served as Chair of the New Membership Intake and Orientation and expressed her appreciation to these talented women. “This is such a rewarding experience to help bring in these incredible, and professional new members into our amazing Les Gemmes Incorporated organization to further our purpose of education excellence, youth mentoring, work to enhance cultural community development, and provide financial and voluntary assistance to families, community groups, and organizations.”

The induction was held at the home of Mrs. Rosetta Perry, one of the Charter Members of the Chapter, which was established in 2004. Dr. Evelyn Fancher and Mrs. Edwina Hefner were the founding members and are still active.

The new members include: LaToya Bentley, Liz Cleveland, Sheryl Allen Huff, Tina L. Jenkins, Courtney Mauldin-Jones, Courtney Martin, Carmella Hodges-Matthews, LaRhonda R. Potts, Patricia Malone Smith, Felicia Taylor, Stacey Thomas, and Sharanda Necole Smith.

“I joined this organization because I am very interested in supporting and guiding the Jewels, young girls supported by the Chapter. As a retired physical education instructor, I am excited with the many ways we can help guide their paths,” said new member Liz Cleveland.

The induction of these new members will allow the Nashville Chapter to continue to be the largest Chapter throughout the national organization with 72 members.

The new members had to go through a vetting process, after being recommended, an information session, the formal induction ceremony, and an orientation process.

“I was honored to have been invited to join this august organization and I look forward to serving,” said Patricia Malone Smith.

The Nashville Chapter has continued to advocate for the positive growth and development of the “Jewels” who are in the “Lighting the Path for Girls” program to guide them for a positive lifestyle. “These new members will aid in continuing to support our precious Jewels and provide outreach throughout the community, including senior citizens centers, veterans work, education, and economic awareness,” said Dr. Phyllis Qualls, Immediate Past President.

The Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes will hold its 18th annual Literary Luncheon on Saturday, May 17, which is a fundraiser for the Lighting the Path for Girls program, which benefits the Jewels.

“We are excited about our new members and the gifts they bring to this organization. These phenomenal women will do the work to SHINE,” said Rev. Dr. Sondrea Tolbert, newly installed president of the Chapter.