CareRite Centers Honors More Than 85 Centenarian Residents With Inaugural Century 100 Club Celebration

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CareRite Centers celebrated more than 85 residents age 100 and older across its network through the inaugural Century 100 Club, an organization-wide initiative recognizing centenarians for their extraordinary lives, resilience and lasting impact on their families and communities.

Held July 21 across CareRite communities, the celebration brought together residents, families, caregivers and staff members to honor individuals whose wisdom, life experiences and personal stories continue to inspire future generations.

The Century 100 Club was created by CareRite Centers Co-Founders and Principals Mark Friedman and Neal Einhorn to ensure every resident reaching the milestone of 100 years receives meaningful recognition for both longevity and the legacy they have built.

Each CareRite community hosted personalized celebrations featuring tributes, shared memories, recognition ceremonies and opportunities for families to celebrate their loved ones’ remarkable lives.

Chief Experience Officer Ashley A. Romano said, “Every century of life tells a unique story filled with love, perseverance and invaluable life lessons. We are honored to celebrate not only our residents’ longevity but also the extraordinary impact they continue to have on our families, communities and care teams.”

Residents also shared words of wisdom gathered from lives spanning more than a century, encouraging others to enjoy life, remain kind, cherish family and live each day with gratitude.

CareRite Centers plans to make the Century 100 Club an annual tradition, reinforcing its commitment to person-centered care while recognizing residents who reach the milestone of 100 years and beyond.

About CareRite Centers

CareRite Centers is a leading provider of post-acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, memory care and long-term care services. Through innovative clinical programs and compassionate, resident-centered care, the organization is dedicated to enhancing quality of life while fostering meaningful connections within the communities it serves.