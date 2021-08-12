Nickens Promoted at BNA

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), which operates Nashville International Airport® (BNA) and John C. Tune Airport® (JWN), recently named Stacey Nickens as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications. In this role, she will serve as the spokesperson for the airport and will be responsible for the organization’s internal and external communications, community relations, special events and campaigns, and the Arts at the Airport program including visual art and live music performances.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Stacey lead our communications and community relations programs for BNA. Her deep experience working with Nashville’s key pillars across public and private organizations makes her the perfect fit for this role,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of MNAA. “As Nashville’s airport, our goal is to reflect the energy, creativity and soul of Music City, and Stacey has embodied that mindset every day since first joining us at BNA. With her strategic direction and influence, the sky’s the limit for both our airport and our city.”

Nickens joined the BNA team in 2019 as Director of Customer Experience, leading BNA’s customer service program with a high touch, high effectiveness model to enhance traveler satisfaction and increase efficiencies. Prior to that, she served as Director of Client Services at DVL Seigenthaler/FINN Partners, a global communications agency with a Southeast hub in Nashville. Nickens also served as Marketing Manager at Meharry Medical College, the nation’s largest private, independent historically black academic health center dedicated to educating minority and other health professionals. She has also worked as the Public Relations Coordinator for the National Civil Rights Museum where she led the organization’s signature event, The Freedom Awards, that honor individuals leading the foundation and working to make a significant impact in civil rights.

Nickens is a graduate of the Leadership Academy of Memphis, Class of 2006, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Nashville Chapter of Jack and Jill, and the Music City (TN) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Tennessee at Martin.