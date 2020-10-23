NOAH to Hold Public Zoom Meeting Oct. 25th on “Fierce Urgency of Now”

Nashville, TN– Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) is holding its Annual Public Meeting with Mayor John Cooper, candidates for state legislature, Metro Police officials, and Metro Schools representatives Sunday, Oct. 25th, to demand action now.

Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) is an anti-racist faith-based coalition made up of 60

congregations, community organizations, and labor unions, working to amplify the power of ordinary

people.

The public meeting titled: “The Fierce Urgency of Now will be held Sunday, Oct. 25th at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom (Register at www.noah.tn.org

Issues to be addressed include:

• Reimagining community safety with mental health response teams as alternatives to officers

with guns answering every call.

• Ensuring that developers and downtown corporations pay their fair share of taxes so our city

can support services like schools, libraries and community centers.

• Eliminating racial disparity in school suspensions/expulsions by funding social workers instead of

“School Resource Officers” (SROs).

• Creating a real plan for dealing with Nashville’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.

• Restoring the use of millions of dollars in state real estate transfer tax to affordable housing.

“The year 2020 has brought incredible disasters to Nashville: tornados, budget shortfalls, COVID

lockdown, property tax increase, demonstrations against police brutality, possible evictions, and a

possible anti-government referendum. All these crises have uncovered long-neglected problems in

affordable housing, criminal justice, education, and economic equity. These emergencies proclaim

“The Fierce Urgency of Now”! We cannot wait to take action,” according to NOAH.