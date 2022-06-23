NASHVILLE, TN — NOAH (Nashville Organized for Action and Hope) is an anti-racist faith-based coalition made up of 62 congregations, labor unions, and other groups, working to amplify the power of ordinary people and to make Nashville a more just city, especially in the areas of Affordable Housing, Education, Criminal Justice, and Economic Equity.

NOAH is holding a fundraising banquet entitled “On the Road to Justice” and is honoring Congressman Jim Cooper and State Senator Brenda Gilmore, both of whom are retiring after decades of service to Nashville. The banquet is on Thursday, July 21, at 6:30 PM at the Music City Center (201 Rep. John Lewis Way S).

State Senator Brenda Gilmore

NOAH knows that “Charity is only a waystation on the road to justice!” (William Sloan Coffin, Jr.) Many of the NOAH member congregations and groups are active in charity – providing food and emergency housing, tutoring programs, etc. But we know that we must also be about justice – the changing of systems and structures that are at the root of the serious problems facing Nashville. These different groups come together across lines of race, faith, and geography, joining together to work for justice.

NOAH also knows that the road to justice is long and hard, so we must take time to celebrate our work and each other. At this banquet, these two elected officials will be celebrated and our work together will be strengthened by:

• Keynote speaker, Justin Pearson, Tennessee hero and co-founder of Memphis Community Against Pollution.

• Musical artist Wendell Bigsby will bring together his mix of R&B, blues, funk and pop.

• Focusing on the successes of NOAH and its task forces in the past year.

The banquet is a fundraiser for NOAH. Tickets are $100 and ads in our adbook may be purchased, with costs ranging from $500 to $125. Special sponsorships are also available. Basic information and ways to purchase ads, tickets, and sponsorships are at https://bit.ly/noah-banquet.

For questions, call the NOAH office at 615-905-6624. (Deadline for tickets and ads is July 1.)