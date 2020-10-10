Non-profit offers Assistance with Mortgage, Rent, and Utility Payments for COVID-19 Hardship

Inspiritus, a non-profit organization with a location in Nashville, has resources available to help individuals in the community who have a hardship due to COVID-19.
The organization recently received a CARES grant through the Department of Human Services to help Tennesseans whose incomes have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspiritus can assist with mortgage payments/rent/utilities, if there is a hardship due to the pandemic.
In order to help the organization must obtain information that verifies hardship due to Covid-19.
Examples of documents the organization may request are:
- Unemployment from the Department of Labor (specifically Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Verification Letter)
- Separation, furlough, or reduced hours letter from employer
- Past due letter from mortgage company
- Past due letter or eviction notice
- Copy of lease in client’s name
- Past due utility bill in client’s name
- A form of ID including: Driver’s License, Passport or Consulate from any country.
By quickly obtaining this information, Inspiritus can soon determine if a person is eligible for emergency financial Assistance.
For additional information or to begin the process call (615)-751-4598 or email [email protected] , you may also visit https://weinspirit.org/