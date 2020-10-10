Non-profit offers Assistance with Mortgage, Rent, and Utility Payments for COVID-19 Hardship

Inspiritus, a non-profit organization with a location in Nashville, has resources available to help individuals in the community who have a hardship due to COVID-19.

The organization recently received a CARES grant through the Department of Human Services to help Tennesseans whose incomes have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Inspiritus can assist with mortgage payments/rent/utilities, if there is a hardship due to the pandemic.

In order to help the organization must obtain information that verifies hardship due to Covid-19.

Examples of documents the organization may request are:

Unemployment from the Department of Labor (specifically Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Verification Letter)

Separation, furlough, or reduced hours letter from employer

Past due letter from mortgage company

Past due letter or eviction notice

Copy of lease in client’s name

Past due utility bill in client’s name

A form of ID including: Driver’s License, Passport or Consulate from any country.

By quickly obtaining this information, Inspiritus can soon determine if a person is eligible for emergency financial Assistance.

For additional information or to begin the process call (615)-751-4598 or email [email protected] , you may also visit https://weinspirit.org/