Nashville, TENN – On November 29, demolition will begin for the North Nashville Transit Center. It should have little to no impact on businesses, residents, motorists, and transit customers.

Work will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and the only right-of-way implications will be trucks hauling debris from the site. No lane closures are anticipated. Demolition is expected to take approximately two months near 26th Avenue and Clarksville Pike.

WeGo Public Transit continues its commitment to better connecting people to their lives and communities by elevating the overall quality of customers and business patrons.

For updates regarding the center, please refer to the project webpage at WeGoTransit.com.