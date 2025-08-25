Obituary: Jeanette Cecilia Walker Crowder

She was a proud graduate of Lincoln Normal School and later earned her Bachelor of Arts in History from Talladega College. Education was always her passion, and she continued her studies at Tennessee State University, receiving a Master’s degree in School Psychology. Shortly after graduating from college, while living in Chicago, Illinois, Jeanette’s life changed forever when she went on a blind date with a young man named Russeltaze H. Crowder. That chance meeting blossomed into a lifelong love, and the two were married on August 18, 1962. Together they built a life full of joy, devotion, and family, and celebrated 50 years of marriage. That bond was broken only by the death of her devoted husband, Russeltaze in 2012.

During the first year of their marriage, Jeanette and Russeltaze settled in Nashville, where she would spend the rest of her life. She devoted thirty-four years to Metro Nashville Public Schools, beginning her career as a History teacher at Pearl High School before moving into the role of School Psychologist. In every classroom, every meeting, and every student interaction, Jeanette was admired for her patience, wisdom, and genuine compassion. Her work touched countless lives, leaving a legacy of encouragement and hope for generations of young people and their families.

Beyond her career, Jeanette lived a life deeply rooted in faith and community. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for (?how many years?) where she served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the Episcipal Church Women. She was also active in many organizations that brought her joy and fellowship, including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, Hendersonville Area Chapter, The Links Incorporated, Faith Unlimited Civic Club, Jack and Jill of America, and LeGemmes Incorporated. Jeanette cherished the bonds of sisterhood, service and friendship and always found ways to uplift those around her.

Jeanette had a gift for making a[a] house a home. She loved playing bridge with friends, sewing beautiful pieces by hand, cooking and baking meals that became family traditions, and shopping with an eye for just the right thing. Her warmth and creativity filled every space she touched, and she delighted[b] in bringing people together.

She leaves a cherished legacy of love through her children, Kimberly Crowder (Hamilton, M.D.) Small, and Russeltaze H. Crowder Jr. (Russ); her grandchildren, Morgan Hutton (Robert Galen) Campbell and Kaytlin Small; and her great-grandchildren, Elijah Glenn Campbell and Lailah Emani Campbell. She is also survived by her sister, Georgia Walker (Clarence) Roberts, and her brother, Jefferson Eugene Walker; Sister and Friend, Lucille Seibert, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cherished bridge buddies and friends who adored her.