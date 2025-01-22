Officials React to Tragic Antioch High School Shooting

Nashville officials are responding to a heartbreaking shooting at Antioch High School, where a 17-year-old student opened fire in the cafeteria, killing a 16-year-old female student, injuring another, and then taking his own life. The tragedy has left the community in mourning, prompting calls for action to prevent future violence.

Official Reactions:

Senator Charlane Oliver

D-Nashville, Representative of the Antioch Community

“My heart is broken over the devastating shooting at Antioch High School today. As a mother and a representative of this community, I grieve with the families, students, and staff who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. My heart goes out to the victims who were shot, their loved ones, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence. No child should ever feel unsafe in their school, and no family should face the anguish of such a senseless loss.

I am in contact with local officials, law enforcement, and school leadership to offer my full support and ensure our community has the resources needed to heal. My senate office stands ready to assist families, students, and educators with navigating this crisis and will do everything in my power to push for meaningful legislative changes to prevent senseless acts of gun violence.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons

Representative of the Antioch High School Community

“Our hearts are broken for the families who lost their children today and we hold the young woman who was injured and all the students and families impacted by today’s gun violence in our hearts. While we do not yet know all the circumstances of the shooting, we do know that a minor somehow accessed a handgun, walked into his school with that handgun and committed an unspeakable act of violence, ending his own life and the life of an innocent child.

The sad reality is that there are policies that we could have implemented and should implement to better prevent each and every one of those specific acts that resulted in the loss of life today. For my colleagues who think that inaction is acceptable, I would simply ask you to put yourself in the shoes of the parent whose child isn’t coming home from school today. Then ask yourself if you’ve done everything you possibly can, as a legislator, to prevent these deaths and the many others.

Today, we mourn with our community. Tomorrow, we resume the fight to prevent gun violence.”

Governor Bill Lee

“I’ve been briefed on the incident at Antioch High School and am grateful for law enforcement & first responders who responded quickly and continue to investigate. As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community.”

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell

“Per MNPD, a shooting incident is under investigation at Antioch High School. There are multiple victims, including the suspect. A reunification site for parents is 3754 Murfreesboro Pk. Buses will be taking students there. This is a heartbreaking moment for the families, the school, and the city.”

Judge Sheila Calloway

Davidson County Juvenile Court

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we process the tragic events that unfolded at Antioch High School. The loss of young life and the injuries to other students in this devastating act of violence are profound reminders of the challenges we face as a community. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

State Senator Jeff Yarbro

“Tragic news in Antioch today. High school kids really ought to be able to go to the cafeteria without fear of being shot. We’re praying for the victims and the entire community, but we clearly should start doing the work needed to keep kids safe.”

State Representative Justin Jones

“There are no words adequate to describe the horror and heartbreak of the school shooting that took place today at Antioch High School. No child should be scared to go to school, eat in the cafeteria, or enjoy time with friends because of the omnipresent threat of gun violence.”