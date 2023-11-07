El DeBarge

ONE Musicfest 2023 was one for the books! In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the Southeast’s premier festival made history this past weekend with record-breaking attendance, solidifying its position as one of the most iconic

music festivals in the nation.

With 100,000 fans gathering at Piedmont Park, ONE Musicfest saw a 100% increase, proving that its magnetic pull continues to draw music lovers from all corners of the country. The festival, known for its diverse lineup and unforgettable performances, spanned two days and featured three electrifying stages.

At the Sprite Hip Hop 50 Stage, fans witnessed unforgettable moments as some

of the biggest rappers (legends and superstars) in the industry took the stage. On

Saturday, Ed Lover brought out iconic artists Mr. Cheeks, Brand Nubian, Black

Sheep, Dead Prez, and Nice & Smooth. During his set, Ed Lover was honored

with a proclamation from Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos for his

contribution to the music industry. Hip Hop legendKRS-One showed everyone in

attendance what it means to be a real MC, leaving the crowd in awe. T-

Pain closed out the first day, and many fans raved that he was one of the best

performers of the night.



Over at the OMF Stage and P&G Stage, singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder set

the mood with her bluesy voice. Throughout the day, performances

by Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Kodak Black, and headliner Megan Thee

Stallion kept fans on their feet all day. Lil Kim brought out surprise

guests Sukihana and Eric Bellinger. Fans crowded around in anticipation

as Janet Jackson graced the stage to headline day one. In true form, Janet and her

dancers delivered a vibrant performance, with dynamic choreography to hits like

“Control” and “Scream.” Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri, and J. Cole made special

appearances during the Queen of Pop’s set.



On Sunday, AfroSoul Artist Nola Ade, originally from Chicago by way of Nigeria,

opened up and set the tone for the energetic performances to come throughout

the day at the Hip Hop 50 Stage. Waka Flocka’s adrenaline-pumping

performance had him jumping into the crowd. Paying homage to the ladies,

legends Trina, Yo-Yo, and Lady of Rage showcased their bars in full female

power essence. Killer Mike, accompanied by soul-stirring background singers,

took the audience to church with his powerful performance. Headliner DJ

Drama brought out his friends Too $hort, T.I., 2 Chainz, and the

aforementioned Waka Flocka who gave Hip Hop its well-deserved flowers in this

50th anniversary year.



MF’s second day brought more recognition to the festival as The Dream, a

creative force in the music industry with a hand in over 100 million records,

received an Atlanta City Council proclamation for his outstanding contributions.

With combined efforts from HBCU Change, Asbury Automotive Group, and

Aetna, ONE Musicfest donated $65,000 to Morris Brown College and FAMU.

Performers Smino, Key Glock, Tems, Boosie, and Brent Faiyaz each showcased

their exceptional stage presence, captivating the crowd with their charisma,

energy, and undeniable connection to the audience.

Musicfest continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the music festival scene,

and this year’s event was nothing short of spectacular. With record-breaking

attendance, unforgettable performances, and meaningful recognitions, OMF once

again showcased its ability to unite music enthusiasts and celebrate the power of

music diversely and dynamically.