Pastor Jamaal Bernard Installed as New Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center

In a historic moment for one of the nation’s most influential churches, Pastor Jamaal Bernard was officially installed on Friday, September 19, as the new Senior Pastor of Christian Cultural Center (CCC). The appointment signals the evolution of a ministry built over nearly five decades by his father, Dr. A.R. Bernard, CCC’s founder and globally recognized faith leader.

“As a father and pastor, it is profoundly moving to witness Jamaal’s ascension to this role and the unfolding of a legacy,” said Dr. A.R. Bernard. “Jamaal has spent his life preparing for this moment, embodying the values of service, compassion, and faith that have anchored our ministry. I am confident that CCC will flourish in new and extraordinary ways under his leadership.”

Founded in 1978, Christian Cultural Center has grown into the largest evangelical church in New York City and one of the largest in the United States. With a global reputation for impactful teaching and community engagement, the ministry has expanded its reach through Long Island, Atlanta, and Florida campuses. While passing the leadership mantle to his son, Dr. A.R. Bernard will continue to serve actively as Chairman of Christian Cultural Center Global.

“To be entrusted with the leadership of Christian Cultural Center is humbling and inspiring,” he said. ““This is the evolution of a vision where I stand on the foundation my father built. I am called to extend its reach, so CCC remains a place where lives are transformed, communities strengthened, and the next generation equipped to lead with faith and purpose.”- Pastor Jamaal Bernard