PENCIL to Host Inaugural Community Health Event for Metro Nashville Public School Families July 24th

This event is open to all Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) students and families

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) – The inaugural Community Health Event, hosted by PENCIL (Public Education Needs Community Involvement & Leadership), will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 9 am – 12 pm, at Southeast Community Center in Antioch, TN.

Through the Community Health Event, PENCIL hopes to serve more than 200 MNPS families, creating a central place to receive health resources and information to prepare students for the upcoming school year. Expected services include the COVID-19 vaccine, free diapers, a blood drive, health information booths, and much more. There will also be school supplies available, a food truck, door prizes and a chance to win a MacBook – for high school-aged blood donors.

“We are proud to be able to bring together organizations to create an event that helps families have a more successful start to the school year,” said Angie Adams, President & CEO of PENCIL.

Participating organizations in this year’s Community Health Event will include:

Amerigroup Tennessee Inc

Blood Assurance

Cigna

Family & Children’s Service

The Loveless Cafe

Metro Public Health Department

Metro Southeast – SAAFE

MNPD Family Intervention Program

Nashville Diaper Connection Neighborhood Health

Nurse-Family Partnership

Price CPAs

St. Luke’s Community House

The Arc Tennessee

TrustPoint Hospital

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

US Community Credit Union

And more

“It is an honor to partner with PENCIL to ensure our students and families have access to the variety of resources they need to start the year on the right foot,” said Doug Adair, President of Nashville Diaper Connection.