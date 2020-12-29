Petula Clark Respond to Her Song Being Used in Nashville Bombing

British singer Petula Clark is speaking out about the use of her 1964 song “Downtown” during the Christmas Day bombing that destroyed dozens of business in downtown Nashville. Clark, 88, says she was first shocked at the news of the explosion on Second Avenue in the heart of the city’s entertainment district. Officer James Luellen said he heard a song began to play from the RV and recalled some of the lyrics he heard. “What I remembered was ‘Downtown where the lights shined bright,’” Luellen said during a press conference.