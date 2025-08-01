Piers Morgan continues racist attacks on Black commentators

White racist, misogynist, antisemite British television hate-filled commentator and former tabloid reporter, Piers Morgan has a track record of making racist comments aimed at Black pundits. So it was no surprise that when former MSNBC host Joy Reid went on his program “Piers Morgan Uncensored” she would find herself subjected to his offensive rhetoric.

Reid said she’d originally agreed to appear because she wanted to speak with people and attempt to have dialog with those on the opposite end of the political spectrum. But what she didn’t anticipate was that the program would disintegrate into a stream of racist invective and character assassination.

On her podcast “The Joy Reid Show” she described the treatment in detail, saying that Morgan’s production crew compiled pre-edited clips, dredged up past controversies, and confronted her with accusations that she was a race baiter. “The interview, which drops (last week now), was a cheap, sleazy, very Piers Morgan pivot to take the heat off of the right and Trump and put it right where the right needs to be, on the Black lady,” Reid said. She added that Morgan’s team “lured” her onto the show with the idea they were going to have a fair discussion about President Donald Trump’s policies and other news, as well as her new media show. Reid shared a screenshot of an email as evidence of this. While she said she didn’t expect Morgan to strictly stay on those topics, she also didn’t expect the host to bring up her controversial blog posts from over 15 years ago, or to ask her to respond in real-time to a conservative commentator who allegedly accused her of stoking racial hatred while she was at MSNBC.

“This was pre-planned because they had edited pieces ready for it,” she said. “He never misses an opportunity to play gotcha with Black guests on his podcast, whom he, like other right-wing podcasters, use as fodder to keep their very White audiences angry and paranoid and clicking.”

The thing to remember about Piers Morgan is this is far from the first time he’s been accused of these tactics by Black media folks. As recently as this past May, Marc Lamont Hill criticized Morgan for inviting a guest to use a racial slur on his show, calling it an attempt to escalate ratings through “racial harm.” During May of 2024, Cornel West called Morgan a racist during a live TV debate regarding the Israel-Hamas war and the value of Palestinian lives. He also has carried on a long-running feud with Meghan Markle, dating back to 2021, when he made comments about her mental health while trying to debunk rumors of racism within the Royal Family. His comments eventually led to him being booted off the program “Good Morgan Britain.” He’s continued his attacks on Markle, saying in 2023 that despite her naming two specific members of the Royal Family who made offensive comments about the skin color of her baby he didn’t believe what they said was racist.

Like all bigots, Piers Morgan doesn’t limit his slurs and offensive rhetoric to one group. Back in 2020 he did a segment on a Chinese dairy advertisement where he openly mocked the Chinese language in an overtly racist fashion. He’s consistently made anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim comments as well. As is the case with so many “conservatives,” Piers Morgan always claims he’s not a racist or a bigot, and that these comments, no matter how offensive, are simply him exercising his rights of free speech. But it doesn’t take a genius to see the motives behind the comments, nor recognize them for what they are, racist attacks on anyone who isn’t white, and now also isn’t a Trump sycophant.

Thankfully, there are courageous media people willing to call him out, and accurately label both him and his comments what they are, the blatantly offensive unquestionably racist statements of an unrepentant bigot.

Copyright TNTRIBUNE 2025. All rights reserved.