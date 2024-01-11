By Ivan Sanchez

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s expansive student loan debt relief plan initially presented in Biden v. Nebraska. Due to this setback, students still grapple with the burdensome weight of debt.

President Biden’s alternative proposal, anticipated to navigate a more extended rule-making process, will not match the scale of the plan invalidated by the Supreme Court. This revised proposal will concentrate on specific individuals eligible for existing forgiveness plans, those experiencing increased debt since their initial loan acquisition, and individuals who earned degrees from universities lacking accreditation as per the U.S. Department of Education.

While this secondary plan, often referred to as “Plan B,” is poised to aid numerous indebted borrowers, it falls short of addressing the systemic challenges within the American education system. A paper from the Brookings Institute by Judith Scott-Clayton and Jing Lee highlights the disparities, revealing that Black college graduates carry nearly $25,000 more in student loan debt, with an average of $52,726 compared to $28,006 for typical White bachelor’s graduates. Unfortunately, the absence of anticipated legislative action in the U.S. Congress makes large-scale student loan debt relief unlikely.

Despite the persisting issue of student loan debt, the Biden administration is actively working towards fostering equity in college funding. Recently, the administration allocated $93 million in grant awards to 20 colleges and universities, aimed at supporting research and development at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), with the goal of improving completion rates for underserved students. Among the grants, Tennessee State University received $4,946,573 to advance to R1 through the establishment of the Center of Biomedical Sciences, enhancing biomedical and behavioral research capacity according to the U.S. Department of Education.

As the student loan pause concludes and borrowers take advantage of the one-year grace period provided by the Biden administration, the fate of congressional actions in 2025 regarding relief for borrowers remains uncertain. The question remains whether Congress will address the issue or if the existing status quo of debt will persist.

