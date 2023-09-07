By Taylor Sanchez

NASHVILLE, TN — Nolensville Road serves as a gateway for Nashville’s Latino Community, anchored by Plaza Mariachi, the vibrant location of scores of Latino owned restaurants, food vendors, and shops.

Enter Plaza Mariachi on a Saturday or Sunday and you are immediately met with a bustling core of live music, fresh food, and multiple vendors. Coming up this Saturday, you can check out Ballet Folklorico Sol de Mexico, a Mexican Folkloric Dance troupe from 2:00-4:00 pm. They describe themselves as “a dance company made up of adult dancers that perform and represent several regions from Mexico.”

PlazaMariachi is also home to the Hispanic Family Foundation (HFF). According to HFF, they “provide many programs that bring the culture to life so that our children can learn about and appreciate the customs of their parents.” In that vein, HFF will be hosting Fiestas Patrias, “a community event that celebrates the independence of Mexico and Central America.” This event will be held at Plaza Mariachi on September 17, 2023. The event will be all day and evening and include “Mariachi music, dancing, bands, children’s activities, and different food.” The evening will conclude with fireworks display and attendance is estimated between 13-20 thousand people.

Every Saturday from 8 am until 4 pm, Plaza Mariachi hosts a flea market where you can “find great deals on fruits and vegetables, new and used clothing, furniture, home items” and the like.

If you are interested in learning how to dance, Plaza Mariachi has you covered. Each Thursday night is Salsa night, and every Saturday night is Bailamos. Most daytime events are free, although Bailamos is $15 for those guests 21 and up and $20 for guests under 21. Salsa dancing lessons are free, and they start at 7:00 pm.

Find out more about Plaza Mariachi at https://plazamariachi.com. The website is available in both English and Spanish.