Pope Leo XIV: A Chicago Native Makes Vatican History

For the first time in the history of the Roman Catholic Church, an American has been elected pope. Cardinal Robert Prevost, a native of Chicago, emerged as the conclave’s choice to succeed Pope Francis and will now be known as Pope Leo XIV. The announcement came from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where Cardinal Dominique Mamberti followed centuries-old tradition, delivering the proclamation in Latin: “Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum — Habemus Papam!” (“I announce to you news of great joy — We have a pope!”) Prevost, 69, succeeds Pope Francis, who led the Church from 2013 until his death last month. His election followed a conclave that included high-profile contenders such as 76-year-old Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana and 65-year-old Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Reactions poured in as word of the historic election spread. “Wow,” tweeted Tacuma Roeback, managing editor of the Chicago Defender. “The first pope from America was born in Chicago.” Former Obama adviser David Axelrod added, “Holy smokes!! An American Pope! From CHICAGO!!!” Retired journalism professor Seth Abramson posted, “The first American Pope, Leo XIV, has just been elected. Prevost, from Chicago, is deemed to be in the mold of Pope Francis — a progressive. Yes, this is real.”

Born on September 14, 1955, Prevost entered the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977. He took his solemn vows in 1981 and was ordained a priest the following year. He studied theology in Chicago and earned a doctorate in canon law from the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University in Rome. His early ministry took him to Peru, where he worked in missions and served in various ecclesiastical and educational roles. He returned to the U.S. in 1999 to become provincial prior to the Augustinian province based in Chicago and was later elected prior general of the Order worldwide. In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, and elevated him to bishop. He served as bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 and held multiple leadership roles in the Peruvian Episcopal Conference. Cardinal Prevost was tapped by Pope Francis in 2023 to serve as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America. He was made a cardinal in September 2023 and has served on several key Vatican dicasteries, including those for Evangelization, Doctrine of the Faith, and Clergy. Pope Leo XIV is expected to continue Pope Francis’s reform-minded agenda, which focuses on inclusion, social justice, and pastoral care. “He is the most eminent and Reverend Lord Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church, who has taken the name Leo the Fourteenth,” Cardinal Mamberti declared from the balcony.