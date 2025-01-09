Preparing for WeGo Snow Route Detours: What You Need to Know

Winter weather can bring challenges to transit operations, as icy and snowy conditions may impact bus service. Road conditions can vary significantly across different areas and can change throughout the day. While we strive to maintain as much service as possible, safety is always our top priority.

Detours and route changes due to winter weather are called snow routes or snow route detours. You may see these terms used interchangeably in our communications and in the news media.

To help ensure your commute goes smoothly during inclement weather, here’s what you can do:

Stay Informed

For the most accurate updates on your route, check our website, the Transit App, or contact Customer Care. Staying informed will help you plan ahead and avoid unexpected delays or detours.

Know Your Routes

Some routes are more affected than others, especially those that include steep hills or areas known to be difficult to navigate in snow and ice. For these routes, we’ve established pre-planned snow detours to keep service running as safely as possible. The following routes have Snow Route Detours:

If you ride one of these routes, we strongly recommend familiarizing yourself with its specific snow detour information ahead of time. This will help you navigate changes with ease and avoid confusion during your commute.

By preparing in advance and staying connected, you’ll be ready to adapt to any weather-related changes in your transit service. As always, we’re here to help you get where you need to go safely.

Where to find information

As we mentioned before, just because one route is on a snow detour doesn’t necessarily mean all routes are, and it doesn’t mean that it will be on detour all day. It may even go back on a snow detour if it was off earlier (roads refreeze, you know).

But obviously, that’s confusing. So, here’s how we recommend you stay up to date on the status of your bus route.

Navigating our website

This is the big one! We want you to know where to look. As routes come on and go off snow detours, we update our weather alerts page to correspond with road conditions.

Weather Alerts Page

On this page, all routes on a snow detour will be listed as a snow detour.

Routes not running at all will be listed as cancelled.

Routes unaffected by the snow will be listed as normal.

https://www.wegotransit.com/ride/weather-alerts/

Snow Route Brochure

This will tell you how the routes listed above will detour when wintery weather hits. https://www.wegotransit.com/assets/1/6/2024-12-12_Snow_Route_external_web.pdf

Transit App

The Transit app will be another friend to you during any snow detours. If you’re unfamiliar with the app, this little tool takes our real-time data and shows you exactly where our buses are and how long it will take to get somewhere. It will also give you updated information on any snow detours that may or may not be in place.

Customer Care at your Service

Have a specific question about a route? Need to find the closest bus stop? We’ll have a whole staff of people waiting to hear from you. Please call 615-862-5950.

Social Media

Want updates that are easier to access and a little more compatible with your mobile phones? We recommend following us on Facebook, X, and Instagram if you’re not already. Not only will you get info about major changes in our detours, but you’ll get a healthy dose of all things transit dorkiness.

Local News Channel Scrolls

You know the little bit of text that runs along the bottom of screen while you’re watching the news? Well, our friends at local news stations are kind enough to let us get some information out there, too. Of course, this info won’t be very in depth, so we really recommend checking one of these other places, too.

Safety Tips & Tricks