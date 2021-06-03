Prominent Black Attorney and Activist, Zulu Ali, Receives the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award

(Black PR Wire) Attorney Zulu Ali has received the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement

Award in recognition of his achievement in law and activism. Recipients of the Albert Nelson

Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award are Marquis Who’s Who biography registry inductees

who have achieved greatness and excelled in their field for at least 20 years and are selected

based on factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a

field.

Zulu Ali is trial attorney, social commentator, and activist. A former police officer and U.S.

marine, He earned a juris doctorate in law from Trinity International University Law School, a

master’s in business (M.B.A.) and administration of justice (M.S.) from University of Phoenix,

and a liberal arts degree with an emphasis in African Studies from Regents College through a

consortium with Tennessee State University. He is currently a doctoral scholar researching panAfrican business and trade at California Southern University.

In 2007, Attorney Zulu Ali opened the Law Offices of Zulu Ali and Associates, LLP based in

Riverside, California and is the largest Black-owned law firm in California’s Inland Empire. The

firm focuses on representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, victims of discrimination,

and persons seeking civil justice in state and federal courts throughout the United States. He is

also counsel at the African Court of Human Rights in Tanzania (East Africa) and International

Criminal Court at The Hague (Netherlands).

Attorney Ali currently serves as Director of the Stop and Frisk Youth Leadership Academy, which

trains at risk youth and others to deal with police encounters and life skills; Director of the

Southern California Veterans Legal Clinic, a legal clinic offering no cost and low-cost legal

services to military veterans; and he is a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

In 2017, Attorney Ali was recognized as one of the most influential African American Leaders in

Los Angeles by the National Action Network founded by Reverend Al Sharpton.

Attorney Ali has been recognized for his work as a trial lawyer by the National Black Lawyers

and National Trial Lawyers Associations, American Academy of Trial Attorneys, American

Institute of Legal Counsel, American Jurist Institute, Attorney & Practice Magazine, Rue Ratings

Best Lawyer in America, Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers, and

inducted into Marquis Who’s Who Biographical registry for excellence in law and activism.

He is the founder and CEO of 10 Nubian Queens & 5 Kings Media, a mass media production

company focusing on black family and social justice content in film, radio, theater, music, and

print; and he is host of the nationally syndicated radio talk show Justice Watch with Attorney

Zulu Ali. Attorney Ali is a member of the Black Radio Hall of Fame (Chicago Chapter).

Ali was recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) at the 27th Annual

Communicator Awards for distinction in educational and social issues in film for directing and

producing the children’s animated short film Izem Meets Officer Joe: Izem Learns How to Deal

with Police Encounters; an award for distinction in political issues in video for producing The

Cost of A Black Lawyer Fighting for Justice; and three awards for distinction in politics, social

awareness, and feature for hosting and producing Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali.

He resides in Southern California with his wife (Charito) of more than 35 years; with their four

adult children, Christine, Whitney, Ashley, and Lynda; and three grandchildren, Amayah, Tye,

and Izem.