NASHVILLE, TN — Davidson County Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite says “If you desire to appeal your property value or its classification, the Informal Review period is open for the 2023 Assessment year.” Assessor Wilhoite wants residential, personalty, and commercial property owners to know that the option to file an Informal Review for the 2023 assessment year is the time for property owners to share information regarding their property that could impact the value. It is during this time that property owners can share information as to why they believe their property value should be different than the last value assigned to the property for ad valorem tax purposes.

The best way to file an Informal Review is to visit the Assessor of Property’s website at www.padctn.org, access your property according to the directions, and then click on the Review/Appeal tab. The deadline to file an Informal Review for 2023 is April 21, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. If you need assistance in filing your review, please call 615.862.6080.

Decisions will be mailed by May 20, 2023, in accordance with T.C.A. § 67-5-508.

Assessor Wilhoite says that it is important to remember that any decision made resulting from the Informal Review will affect the 2023 tax bills not the current 2022 tax bills.