R.H. Boyd Publishing Board Member, Rev. Dr. A. Charles Bowie, Passes Away

Reverend Dr. A. Charles Bowie, pastor emeritus of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Cleveland, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Dr. Bowie served as pastor of East Mt. Zion for four decades and was a member of R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation’s board of directors. Dr. Bowie was a beloved instructor at the annual National Baptist Congress and an avid proponent of Sunday school and Christian education.

In the words of Boyd Publishing CEO, LaDonna Boyd, “Dr. Bowie has been a longstanding supporter of our organization, and his voice, wisdom, and kind demeanor will be greatly missed. He has been a Board member and family friend for well over 30 years, and his talent has contributed to the success and reach of R.H. Boyd. He was a spirit-filled leader, and all who knew him were truly blessed. We will continue to lift the Bowie family and East Mt. Zion in our prayers during this difficult transition.”

To learn more about Dr. Bowie and East Mt. Zion, visit https:// eastmountzionbaptistchurch. org/pastorbowie/.