Rare Leatherback Sea Turtle Returned To Sea After 4 Days Of Expert Treatment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Volunteers at the Mundo Marino Foundation, the largest aquarium in Argentina and a conservation center, released a rare leatherback sea turtle into the ocean four days after recovering from injuries.

Tourists walking along the Costa Azul Beach in the Partido of La Costa in the eastern Argentine province of Buenos Aires found the sea turtle on March 18. The tourists contacted the foundation, and volunteers arrived on the scene and found the turtle was dehydrated and underweight.

Mundo Marino Foundation Biologist Sergio Rodriguez Heredia said the tourists showed videos of the turtle struggling to enter the sea to volunteers at the scene.

“The tourists kept a safe distance from the reptile and were not bothering it,” Heredia said.