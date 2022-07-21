ORLANDO, FL — Danette Anthony Reed has ascended to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated’s highest office, becoming the 31st woman to be installed as Supreme Basileus during 70th Boule on Thursday, July 14, in Orlando, FL. Thousands of AKAs and dignitaries were present for her installation. She becomes the first Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Supreme Basileus who is an engineer.

A Dallas, TX resident and retired PepsiCo executive, Reed brings decades of corporate leadership, community engagement, service, and progressive sorority governance. Her 46 years of continuous sorority service at local, regional, and international levels has well-prepared her for this role.

“I am humbled and excited to lead this great organization of outstanding women who represent all walks of life and who consistently live up to our mission of service to all mankind,” she said. “It is an honor and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. Over the next four years, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will provide programs of service locally and worldwide to make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Prior to her installation, Reed held over 24 leadership positions in the sorority at all levels, including Supreme Tamiochous. A committed Life Member and Silver Star member, she recently completed her term as First Supreme Anti-Basileus. Previously, she served as Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Housing Foundation and Vice President of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Educational Advancement Foundation.

Reed is a proud part of three generations of Alpha Kappa Alpha women. She follows in the footsteps of her mother, Mary Alice Anthony, who has more than 65 years of service. Her daughter, Erynn Denise Reed, is a 2015 initiate. She also has a son, Anthony Leelynn Reed.

While at PepsiCo, Danette Reed rose through the operations ranks in the Frito-Lay division, becoming the first African American woman plant director to lead the start-up of an $80 million bakery facility in Dallas. She later moved to Frito-Lay’s corporate office and led a cross-functional team in the commercialization of $300 million in innovative products. She retired in 2017 after 34 years of service.

Danette Reed holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, specializing in Finance, from Southern Methodist University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Northwestern University.

In addition to her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority service, Danette Reed is a charter member of the Greater Denton County (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated®; Top Ladies of Distinction; the Carrousels of Dallas, TX; and the National Association of Parliamentarians. Currently, she serves as Treasurer of the Krugerville, TX Community Development Corporation. She has received numerous honors, awards, and accolades, including Who’s Who Among Executives and Professionals, Women’s Inclusion Network Lifetime Achievement Award, PepsiCo’s Global Harvey Russell Diversity and Inclusion Award, National Council of Negro Women Outstanding Service Award, Greater Denton County Chapter of The Links, Incorporated Leadership Award, Women’s Inclusion Network Leadership Development Award, and Women of Color “Making an Impact Award.”