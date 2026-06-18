Reflections on Juneteenth

We remember June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas finally learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued.

Juneteenth is a celebration, but it is also a season of reflection.

Did you know that Historic Jefferson Street was named after Thomas Jefferson?

For generations, Jefferson Street has been one of the cultural, economic, educational, and spiritual centers of Black Nashville.

Yet the street carries the name of a man whose legacy remains deeply complicated.

Thomas Jefferson wrote that all men are created equal, yet he also owned hundreds of enslaved people during his lifetime.

Among them was Sally Hemings, an enslaved young woman who was approximately fourteen to sixteen years old when their relationship began in France.

Historians widely agree that Jefferson fathered several of her children.

As we reflect on Juneteenth, we cannot ignore the tension.

How do we celebrate freedom on a street named after a man who held people in bondage?

These questions are not asked to erase history.

They are asked to understand it.

Perhaps the greater irony is that Jefferson Street ultimately became something its namesake may never have imagined.

It became a symbol of Black excellence, entrepreneurship, faith, education, culture, and achievement.

The people transformed the place.

The community gave the street its meaning.

Jefferson Street is remembered not because of Thomas Jefferson alone, but because of the people who walked it, worked it, worshiped on it, struggled on it, and dreamed on it.

Juneteenth reminds us that freedom is not merely about looking backward.

It is about moving forward with truth.

It is about teaching the next generation the complete story—the story of a nation founded on lofty ideals and painful contradictions.

So as we celebrate Juneteenth and travel along Historic Jefferson Street, perhaps we should pause to remember those whose labor built America but whose names were often forgotten.

Pause to remember Sally Hemings and countless other enslaved women whose stories were silenced for generations.

Pause to remember the freedom fighters, entrepreneurs, pastors, educators, musicians, and ordinary citizens who transformed Jefferson Street into a landmark of Black achievement.

The story of Jefferson Street is not just about Thomas Jefferson.

It is about the resilience of a people who took what history handed them and built something beautiful anyway.

Happy Juneteenth.

Rev. Dr. Howard E. Jones, Jr. is the Senior Pastor, Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church and educator, community leader, and advocate for civic engagement.