Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–The Nashville Voices for the Heart event will take place on Saturday, August 27, at 4:00 pm CT. The virtual event will feature local healthcare provider Dr. Don O. Rowe, MD FAAC and former NBA player and coach and ATTR-CM patient Don Chaney.

Click the link below or scan the QR code to register for the virtual event. Click here for additional information

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yp8TYKVGSwGcaw8pkNtrfQ