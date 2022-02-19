Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Lynn Ewing served as the Treasurer of the Nashville Branch of the NAACP.

At the end of the term, Lynn continued service in other capacities of the branch. She assisted with data collection, participated on the Freedom Fund Committee, and consulted on treasury matters. She was just a phone call away for help.

We are grateful for her commitment to the branch. All of Lynn’s service reflected her faith in God. Please continue to pray for Lynn’s family and may her legacy be an inspiration to all of us.