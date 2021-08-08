Remembering Valencia Lynn Bouncer Price, Scholar and Educator

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–It is with profound sadness that the family of Valencia Lynn Bouncer Price (nee Lynn) announced her passing on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Dr. Hollis Price, II, son, Hollis Price, III (Felicia) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; sister, LaVerne Bouncer Cooper of Brunswick, Ga.; and a host of cousins and other relatives well as numerous family members and friends.

Reposing will be announced by Lewis and Wright Funeral Home, 2500 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, TN 37208.