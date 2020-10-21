Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion

NASHVILLE—State Representative Vincent Dixie and State Senator Brenda Gilmore will hold a news conference
this Wednesday to ask Nashville city leaders to curtail a planned expansion of Waste Management’s Southern Services Landfill. The State lawmakers will be joined by State Representative John Ray Clemmons, Metro-Nashville Councilman Jonathan Hall and Dr. Rev. Judy Cummings, pastor of New Covenant Church. Numerous other community leaders also plan to attend to show their support. Last month, Representative Dixie and Senator Gilmore held a virtual town hall meeting attended by Waste Management officials and more than 100 community residents to discuss the planned 17-acre expansion. Residents voiced several concerns to Waste Management:
-
- Bordeaux has housed landfills for more than 50 years. This community has shouldered the city’s waste burden for far too long is tired of literally being the city’s dumping ground.
- Health concerns – The community experiences a high rate of cancer. Many believe it is due to the close proximity of the landfill.
- Economic concerns – Because of the landfill and odor, many residents cannot sell their homes and do not see the rate of equity increase as compared to other parts of town. In addition, development has shied away from the area due to the landfill.
- Odor is still a problem.
- Safety concerns – Trucks entering the highway create an abundance of debris and dust.