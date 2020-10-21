Rep. Dixie, Sen. Gilmore, Local Leaders Ask Nashville to Curtail Landfill Expansion

NASHVILLE—State Representative Vincent Dixie and State Senator Brenda Gilmore will hold a news conference

this Wednesday to ask Nashville city leaders to curtail a planned expansion of Waste Management’s Southern Services Landfill. The State lawmakers will be joined by State Representative John Ray Clemmons, Metro-Nashville Councilman Jonathan Hall and Dr. Rev. Judy Cummings, pastor of New Covenant Church. Numerous other community leaders also plan to attend to show their support. Last month, Representative Dixie and Senator Gilmore held a virtual town hall meeting attended by Waste Management officials and more than 100 community residents to discuss the planned 17-acre expansion. Residents voiced several concerns to Waste Management: