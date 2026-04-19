Report Reveals Affordability Issues for African Americans in Nashville

Nashville, TN – For the 17th year, we took an in-depth look at the socio-economic wellbeing of Davidson County residents. This year, our elite team of researchers found that Nashville’s African American residents are challenged with affordability issues in comparison to other Nashvillians. Our researchers identified historic and contemporary causes of Nashville’s wealth gap, current trends, and forecast potential future impacts.

were shared before a room of community stakeholders, faith-based leaders, advocacy groups, and elected officials on the state and local level. The findings in our 17th annual Community Needs Evaluation (CNE) report: “Affordability Challenges for African Americans in Nashville: Enduring Legacies. Emerging Issues” were shared before a room of community stakeholders, faith-based leaders, advocacy groups, and elected officials on the state and local level.

“We see some of Nashville’s most vulnerable on their toughest days when they haven’t eaten, don’t have a place to call home, and are grappling with other financial barriers. Though many suffer the burden of financial challenges, some groups experience a deeper suffering, as our reports show,” said Executive Director Renée Pratt, Metro Social Services. “These reports allow us to create and execute precise programs to accurately and specifically address the needs of those who come through our doors and need us most.”

“These findings should challenge all of us to act with urgency and intention. The good news is that our community has tremendous strength, and we are already building momentum—from new transit access in North Nashville to investments in affordable housing and support for minority‑owned businesses. This data gives us a clearer picture of where gaps remain and where targeted action can make the greatest difference. Our goal is simple: a Nashville where every resident can stay and thrive,” said Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

Renown activist, reverend, author and Vanderbilt University Distinguished Professor, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, delivered and electrifying keynote address, ending with a charge to the community to challenge the systems that uphold inequities.

Our Strategic Planning & Research (SPR) team dedicated 11 months to studying multiple reports, data collections, and trends from across the county, making comparisons to national data.

Key Report Findings: