Rev. Al Sharpton to Hold a Prayer Vigil and Rally with Attorney Ben Crump and the Family of George Floyd Before Commencement of the Trial for Officer Derek Chauvin

(Minneapolis, MN) — Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder and President of National Action Network, Attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Dr. Billy Russell, and the family of George Floyd will hold a rally for justice and vigil to honor George Floyd’s life. Before the start of the trial for the officer that killed George Floyd, the rally and vigil will take place at the Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis. NAN is committed to fighting for justice for the Floyd family and, as always, to rallying against the repeated, currently sanctioned violence against Black people by police officers.

WHO:

Rev. Al Sharpton, the founder, and President of National Action Network

Attorney Ben Crump

The Family of George Floyd

Rev. Dr. Billy Russell

WHERE:

Greater Friendship Missionary

2600 E 38th St

Minneapolis, MN 55406

WHEN:

Sunday, March 28th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

About National Action Network

National Action Network is one of the leading civil rights organizations in the Nation with chapters throughout the entire United States. Founded in 1991 by Reverend Al Sharpton, NAN works within the spirit and tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to promote a modern civil rights agenda that includes the fight for one standard of justice, decency and equal opportunities for all people regardless of race, religion, nationality or gender.