Rev. Calvin Taylor Skinner Receives Morehouse Honor

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — A young man who fights for social justice as did Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while walking in the footsteps of Jesus has been recognized by one of the most prestigious colleges in the United States for his unrelenting efforts to serve his fellow man.

Rev. Calvin Taylor Skinner, minister at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Knoxville, was recently inducted into the Morehouse College of Ministers and Laity. The high honor is bestowed only upon those leaders whose works exemplify Dr. King in areas of service and leadership.

Skinner, who believes in community transformation and healing said, “I seek to embrace the prophetic tradition of my faith and to protect the social justice consciousness of our people through my local work with Mount Zion Baptist Church and One Knox Legacy Coalition and global work through InSight Initiative. The prophetic tradition maintains that faith leaders do not shy away from justice causes and we stand ready to speak ‘truth to power’.

The induction to the Morehouse College of Ministers and Laity follows a long line of men and women who embraced the prophetic tradition exemplified by King.

“I am honored to accept this recognition on behalf of my family and elders who guided me along the way. I especially include in this distinguished induction my sisters and brothers in Knoxville, TN, who I love dearly and walk alongside to take up the ‘Justice Imperative,’” said Skinner.